U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) vs. American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Head to Head Review

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U Power and American Axle & Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $287.12 million 0.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A American Axle & Manufacturing $5.80 billion 0.17 $64.30 million ($0.01) -820.18

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A American Axle & Manufacturing 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U Power and American Axle & Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.59%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than U Power.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A American Axle & Manufacturing -0.01% -1.46% -0.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats U Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power



U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

About American Axle & Manufacturing



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides range of products, such as engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets. It operates across Brazil, China, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, Romina, Scotland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, and United States of America. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

