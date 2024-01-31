UBS Group Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $206.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $188.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.63.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $204.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $204.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.