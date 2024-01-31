UBS Group Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $116.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

CFR stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.