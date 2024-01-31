UBS Group Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $559.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $525.00 to $559.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCK. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.38.

MCK stock opened at $490.02 on Monday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $13,784,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

