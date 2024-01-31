UBS Group Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Neutral

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

