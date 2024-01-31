UBS Group Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

IVZ opened at $16.27 on Monday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

