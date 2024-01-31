UBS Group Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $43.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

