UBS Group Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Buy

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after buying an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

