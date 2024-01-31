United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Shares Up 3.4%

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.79 and last traded at 2.72. 226,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 60,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.63.

United Maritime Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.45.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported 0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 11.68 million during the quarter. United Maritime had a return on equity of 63.95% and a net margin of 85.01%.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Maritime in the second quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Maritime by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

