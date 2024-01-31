United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at TD Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.61.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

