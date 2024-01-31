United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $542.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $643.28 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $545.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

