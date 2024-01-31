Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.53-$0.58 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Universal Technical Institute Price Performance
UTI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Universal Technical Institute
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 27.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Technical Institute
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.