Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.53-$0.58 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 27.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

