USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Raised to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

USCB Financial stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in USCB Financial by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $5,782,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

