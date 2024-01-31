Valero Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 36,971 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 218% compared to the average volume of 11,642 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.50%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

