VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ BJK opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.
The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
