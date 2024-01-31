VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BJK opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

VanEck Gaming ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.7111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

