VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

GDX opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

