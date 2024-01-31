Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Position Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,056,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after buying an additional 90,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,180,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.