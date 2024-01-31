Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

