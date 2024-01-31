VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading Down 0.5%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

