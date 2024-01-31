Versor Investments LP Invests $341,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 948.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $84.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

