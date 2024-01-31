Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 15,619 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

