Versor Investments LP Takes $331,000 Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 66.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

