Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

VINP opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.60.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $819,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

Featured Articles

