Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.40

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €111.40 ($121.09) and traded as high as €115.96 ($126.04). Volkswagen shares last traded at €115.96 ($126.04), with a volume of 578,550 shares trading hands.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €111.40.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

