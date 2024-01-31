W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $66.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

