Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.79

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.79 and traded as high as C$32.25. Wajax shares last traded at C$32.04, with a volume of 16,834 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WJX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. The company has a market cap of C$688.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of C$509.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 4.1720991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

