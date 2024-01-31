Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several brokerages have commented on WRBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.64. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 in the last three months. 26.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Warby Parker by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Warby Parker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

