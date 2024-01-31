Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.39. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 2,473,436 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.