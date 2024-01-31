Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$176.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at C$209.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$195.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$174.14 and a 1 year high of C$209.94.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

