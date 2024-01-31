Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $8.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WVE

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -1.20. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.