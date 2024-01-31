Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

