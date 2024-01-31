Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

