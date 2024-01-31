Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $520.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

