Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 819 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

