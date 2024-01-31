Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,573 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 156.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,946,077 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

