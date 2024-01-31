Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

