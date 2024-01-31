Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $393.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.44 and a 200 day moving average of $349.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.25.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

