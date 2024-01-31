Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $16.20 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,819 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

