Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

