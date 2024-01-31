Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.