Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $477.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.81 and a 200-day moving average of $419.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $479.14.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

