Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 97.3% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.