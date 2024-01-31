Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $257.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

