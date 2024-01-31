Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

