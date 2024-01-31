Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Materion by 41.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.