Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.07 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

