Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,516 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

