Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,139 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

CAH opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

