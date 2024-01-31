Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,139 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %
CAH opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.
Cardinal Health Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Crane can fly to new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.