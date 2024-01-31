Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 256.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 480,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,071,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 67.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Shares of COIN opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,836 shares of company stock valued at $158,622,054. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

