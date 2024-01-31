Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 35,748 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,748 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

